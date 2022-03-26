Letter: Seneca fight against injustice will never end

As Mothers of the Seneca Nation, a group established under the Nation’s constitution to confer on major decisions facing future generations, I wish to explain why the Seneca people are vehemently opposed to the release of $800 million in gaming revenues to New York State.

To start, in the business world, no one would expect a corporation to open negotiations for a new contract—in this instance, a gaming Compact—by accepting the unfair terms of the previous deal and giving away leverage needed for a better one. But The News expects the Seneca Nation to do just that.

The original compact was deeply flawed, promising exclusive gaming rights throughout Western New York despite three state-licensed casinos in our zone. It was projected in 2002 that the Nation would generate nearly $2 billion and the State $900 million over the 14-year term. In fact, the State generated $1.5 billion at the expense of reducing the Nation’s share!

The abuse of the terms and the exploitation by the State has prompted years of dispute.