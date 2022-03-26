Letter: Seneca fight against injustice will never end

As Mothers of the Seneca Nation, a group established under the Nation’s constitution to confer on major decisions facing future generations, I wish to explain why the Seneca people are vehemently opposed to the release of $800 million in gaming revenues to New York State.
To start, in the business world, no one would expect a corporation to open negotiations for a new contract—in this instance, a gaming Compact—by accepting the unfair terms of the previous deal and giving away leverage needed for a better one. But The News expects the Seneca Nation to do just that.
The original compact was deeply flawed, promising exclusive gaming rights throughout Western New York despite three state-licensed casinos in our zone. It was projected in 2002 that the Nation would generate nearly $2 billion and the State $900 million over the 14-year term. In fact, the State generated $1.5 billion at the expense of reducing the Nation’s share!
The abuse of the terms and the exploitation by the State has prompted years of dispute.
It’s reminiscent of how American governments treated Haudenosaunee nations in the 18th and 19th centuries, when our lands were taken. Treaties gave guarantees and then were broken, always abrogating and taking more. Unfair interpretations by court after court have never favored us and yet we are dishonored and blamed as we fight for justice.
A bad deal, combined with unfair regulations, shouldn’t result in our being taken advantage of. The News falls in line with 400 years of oppression and expects the Senecas to lie down and get taken again.
An opportunity to negotiate a new compact is arriving now for only the second time in 20 years.
By the power of the Seneca Nation’s constitution, we are ready to review and affirm a fair gaming compact with New York State. We will keep demanding that our people be treated with dignity and respect, rather than be accused of duplicity and shiftiness.
Odie Brant Porter
Allegany Territory, Seneca Nation