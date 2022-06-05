Letter: Senators must start acting like leaders

U.S. senators who are dragging their feet on gun response are ignorantly confusing normal, popular, everyday hunting guns with the high-powered rapid fire military killing machines that have no reason to be sold to the general public at any retail location in America. No one is after hunting guns used in pursuit of deer, elk, ducks, pheasants, quail or even bears.

That’s Wayne LaPierre’s false story. There is absolutely no rational reason for AK47, AR15 or Bushmaster military killing weapons to be anywhere on American streets or neighborhoods. Not in any American village, town, city, school, grocery store, place of worship, park or stadium. Nowhere, there are American people.

Wake up and think. Every other country in the world has dealt realistically, sensibly and rationally with killing machines in public places.

Only U.S. senators in the political party which claims to be “pro life” act in such an ignorantly and deadly way. At least be honest. They don’t have the guts or sense to prevent the murders of fourth-grade children in Texas, and first graders in Connecticut. And they want to be called “senator”? Of what? For whom? Why? What about constituents?

Paul Loehr

Alden