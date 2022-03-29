Letter: Senators’ attacks on Jackson prove how low GOP has sunk

The GOP brain trust realizes that their party has abandoned the values of Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and Eisenhower, and replaced them with merely pandering to the selfish wealthy and the much larger mean-spirited, bigoted, and hopelessly clueless segment of American voters. They also realize that Donald Trump was the logical standard bearer for such a party. Let’s face it – electing him and enabling his horrendous presidency was, however disgusting, an amazing political stroke never before seen in American history.

However, while Trump himself is finally losing much of his personal influence, his followers, bred for the purpose over the last several decades by the GOP, will merely find a new hero. As we’ve seen during the confirmation hearings of Ketanji Brown Jackson, GOP Sens. Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton, and Josh Hawley are auditioning to be that new leader of the party of lost souls. Their rude and grandstanding attempts to paint Jackson as lenient toward pornographers, among other idiotic contentions, ought to make anyone with the ability to fog a mirror realize that these disingenuous attacks were little more than a reminder that they have the backs of QAnon cultists and other aggressively ignorant voters of the current Republican Party.