Letter: Senators are out-of-bounds in questioning Fauci’s facts

Recently Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci on the pandemic and mask wearing. Fauci was also questioning the senator on his false claims concerning the wearing of masks.

In the past Paul has stated he is a doctor and is well versed on the pros and cons of the virus. Paul is a doctor, but he is an eye doctor. So when he was critiquing Fauci on his claims of mask wearing and protection, Fauci who is an expert on pandemics and airborne transmission became frustrated with the senator’s false claims. After a contentious discussion with another Republican senator, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Fauci was heard on a hot mic calling Marshall a “moron.”