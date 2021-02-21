Letter: Senators allowed Trump to prove he could shoot

I guess I was wrong about Donald Trump. It seems he really could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. So what’s the big deal over encouraging an angry mob to storm our U.S. Capitol building and letting domestic terrorists virtually rape our country? Trump sees no problem. But then, that’s been his modus operandi for his entire life. Get the gullible to do the dirty work then claim, “I’m not responsible.”
The scam reached its crescendo on Jan. 6, with his attempted takeover of our democratic republic by stopping the legal certification of the 2020 presidential election. We all watched, most Americans in horror and disbelief. But Trump was delighted. Figuratively, he did shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and got away with it. But, in reality, people actually died and scores were injured.
Elected officials were threatened with death and the hallowed chambers of our government were ransacked and desecrated by a mob of hooligans and ignorant thugs. Trump rejoiced! Then, in the resulting impeachment, his second in a single term (what an achievement!), 43 Senate cowards acquitted him of the charge of incitement of insurrection citing his First Amendment right to free speech. Thank Mitch McConnell for this miscarriage by delaying it until Trump’s term had expired.
So thousands of enraged (some armed) Trump supporters just happened to show up on the very day of the certification? They weren’t there for the tour or to watch democracy at work! These misguided souls planned to act as judge, jury and executioner of Mike Pence or anyone they could get their hands on. And they came very close. But 43 Senators fear Trump and loss of power more than a militant mob roaming the halls of Congress. Democracy comes at a high price but is worth nothing in the eyes of the Abominable Showman.