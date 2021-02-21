Letter: Senators allowed Trump to prove he could shoot

I guess I was wrong about Donald Trump. It seems he really could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. So what’s the big deal over encouraging an angry mob to storm our U.S. Capitol building and letting domestic terrorists virtually rape our country? Trump sees no problem. But then, that’s been his modus operandi for his entire life. Get the gullible to do the dirty work then claim, “I’m not responsible.”

The scam reached its crescendo on Jan. 6, with his attempted takeover of our democratic republic by stopping the legal certification of the 2020 presidential election. We all watched, most Americans in horror and disbelief. But Trump was delighted. Figuratively, he did shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and got away with it. But, in reality, people actually died and scores were injured.

Elected officials were threatened with death and the hallowed chambers of our government were ransacked and desecrated by a mob of hooligans and ignorant thugs. Trump rejoiced! Then, in the resulting impeachment, his second in a single term (what an achievement!), 43 Senate cowards acquitted him of the charge of incitement of insurrection citing his First Amendment right to free speech. Thank Mitch McConnell for this miscarriage by delaying it until Trump’s term had expired.