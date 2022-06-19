Letter: Senator Ryan is taking too much credit

The flip side of the postcard goes on to state that "(a)s of June 1 until the end of the year, Senator Ryan has suspended the gas tax to save you and your family money at the pump."

That same day I sent an e-mail to Senator Ryan questioning the accuracy of the statements, it being my understanding that the suspension of the tax was the result of the efforts of many. I questioned whether he and he alone was responsible for this suspension, as I do not believe that a State Senator can wield such power. I then asked if a correction would be issued at taxpayer expense if the postcard was not accurate. The postcard indicates that postage was paid by "New York Senate," which I presume to be a taxpayer expense.