Letter: Senator Ryan continues to take too much credit

Four months and 19 days ago a letter to the editor was submitted criticizing Sen. Sean Ryan for taking too much credit for the suspension of the gas tax. Despite repeated overtures seeking clarification of those claims, the Senator has failed, neglected or refused to respond to this constituent.

Similar concerns on unrelated matters were expressed to Assembly Member Bill Conrad. Unlike the senator, Conrad responded within 24 hours, recognizing their validity.

Instead of acknowledging the error in the earlier communication, a flyer calling for the senator’s reelection “paid for by NY DSSC” tells the reader that the senator “secured over $1 billion” for various law enforcement initiatives. It seems doubtful given the nature of the State Legislature that a single senator could accomplish the equivalent of being “able to leap tall buildings in a single bound” without massive help from his colleagues.

Since he previously demonstrated with the gas tax the metaphoric ability to “bend steel with his bare hands,” this legislator could claim to be “more powerful than a locomotive” all the while “fighting for truth, justice and the American way.”

Leo Fabrizi

Town of Tonawanda