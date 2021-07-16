Letter: Senate Republicans seem set on reversing nation’s gains

Where are we as a nation that on July 11 we see a person reach the edge of space and return. On the other channel we see a band of backwards-thinking Republicans leading their group of unable-to-think puppets bent on us regressing in history.

A person who can’t accept the fact that he never should have been president, let alone the fact he lost an election in 2020, and to have the idea of running in 2024. This can’t happen.

The Republican side of the Senate is bent on blocking anything that might move our country forward. They even said their sole duty is to stop anything President Biden brings forward.

Now they want the voting rights reversed, making it impossible for some citizens to even cast a ballot.

To the Senate members that are trying to put us in the back of the bus, when do you all get your white robe and dunce caps to wear?

We had moved ahead of the world in overcoming that problem, only to watch you people crawl out from under the rocks and divide us as a nation. Thanks a lot for all your terrible efforts.