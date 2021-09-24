Letter: Senate Republicans must agree to raise the nation’s debt ceiling

Are Mitch McConnell and other GOP senators actually dumb enough to torpedo the debt ceiling increase? If they do, that could result in an economic crash, with six million people being put out of work while wiping out $15 trillion in household wealth. If Republicans were to do that, it’s pretty obvious which party will take the blame politically. Their argument that while they favor raising the debt limit, they won’t vote to do it makes zero sense.
The debt limit is being increased to pay for spending that’s already been done, not for the future spending in the Democrats’ infrastructure bills. Duh! No, if a crash occurs, it can’t be put on congressional Democrats or President Biden, both of whom are in favor of raising the debt limit. Congressional Republicans will have succeeded grandly in proving their own stupidity. Blame for the crash will fall squarely on Senate Republicans. Or, am I being too logical about this?
Mike Glass
Williamsville