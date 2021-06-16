Letter: Senate needs to act on voting rights bills

On Jan. 6, we were the unfortunate onlookers to an incredibly dangerous moment in United States history. On that day hundreds of U.S. citizens attacked and breached our nation's Capitol in an act of terrorism against our democracy.

Fueled by election lies propagated by then President Trump, and, yes, white supremacy, these citizens sought to overthrow the results of "the most secure election in United States history."

Since then lawmakers at the state level have passed, advanced, or introduced a total of 389 restrictive voting laws in the 2021 legislative session. A democracy can only remain so if the people are able to vote, and these laws weaken the power of the people's voice.

There is a solution. There are two federal bills waiting to be brought for debate to the Senate floor, The For the People Act (H.R. 1/S.1) and The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (H.R. 4/S. 4263). These bills ensure that discriminatory voting laws, partisan gerrymandering and big money interests in elections will be curtailed.

Unfortunately, one Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, has announced that he will not support The For the People Act and that he will not weaken or remove the filibuster to pass either bill.