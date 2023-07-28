We are writing this to call attention to a bill that was passed last week in the House of Representatives. This bill to fund federal labor, health and human services, education and related services for the fiscal year that begins in October was approved by a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee last week. The Republican measure includes a cut of $60.3 billion - or 29% - for programs under these departments as compared to funding levels for this year. As advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, we are very worried about the effects this will have on their services that are critical lifelines and supports for living in their communities. We are concerned that our representatives don’t see the value that these services provide, and we urge the U.S. Senate to push back on these extreme cuts; and for the House to reconsider their decision that will ultimately hurt citizens with disabilities.