Letter: Senate must pass pension relief for Delphi workers

Now that the House has passed legislation to compensate the thousands of retirees of Delphi whose pensions were slashed 30 to 70%, I would like to point out to them that this was a bipartisan effort by both Republicans and Democrats (predominately Democrats.) But it still needs to be passed by the Senate, which in all likelihood will probably kill it because the Republicans never vote for anything that benefits the American working class, lately.
Now I know most of these retired people who live in the rural communities are ardent Trump-loving loyalists and I am sure when they lost their benefits they, of course, blamed Barack Obama and the Democrats for their plight.
But when or if this legislation is cut down in the Senate, they should remember who voted it down the next time they go to the polls in November.
Bill Mindel
West Seneca