Letter: Sell Tesla factory to fund new stadium

Well I think I figured out how to pay the public portion of a new stadium. You know that white elephant warehouse building called Riverbend with the big Tesla sign on it that we built with the bulk of the Buffalo Billion? Well we sell that to Elon Musk (i.e.: Tesla) for one billion dollars. I mean with Tesla stock back over $700 a share and is now the most valuable auto company in the world based on market capitalization, he probably has enough shares in the glove compartment of his Model X to pay for it. Now he’d be off the hook for all the jobs he promised but didn’t deliver. He can keep all the equipment he said he needed but didn’t use and he can do what he wants with the building and he gets some more publicity. He can even sell it if he wants to. Then we use that billion for the new stadium. Come on, Elon. Step up to the plate.