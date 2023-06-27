I have written previously on the topic of the blatant selfishness in professional sports, which - for the sake of achieving financial prosperity and abundance - is generally tolerated because it suits the priorities of the NFL and team ownership. Simply put, the profit motive serves both labor and management, because as consumers we are more than willing to fuel their personal and corporate economies - even to unimaginable excesses.

The subject matter then was Cole Beasley because he refused to accept the wisdom of credible medical science, and every recognized level of public health regarding the infectious nature and severity of the coronavirus. You might recall that he professed his “right” to publicly oppose the well-proven medical wisdom that the coronavirus was deadly and highly contagious.

Well Mr. Beasley, you have now been bested by the newest sovereign of the Bills’ zoo; Stefon Diggs.

The Bills’ leadership has allowed Diggs to redefine the word “mandatory” to mean, “if I want to!”

Only if he wants to will he attend voluntary practice sessions that every other player on the roster has attended. Or only if he wants to will he participate in mandatory practice sessions that his contract requires of him. This behavior is the manifestation of the “me generation” class of spoiled elite athletes; “I will, but only if I want to.”

Now apply this exact same double standard with every other player on the roster, for if you are making exceptions for one player, why not all 90? Diggs gets a “hand hold” from Josh Allen as his reward for skipping 3 out of 4 practice sessions. Is Alex Austin (the last player drafted by the Bills in 2023) going to get the same “love”- certainly not. This I can assure you is an absolute recipe for dissention, distrust and the ruination of a team and thus its community, both of whom have Super Bowl 2024 aspirations.

Sorry Bills Mafia, you may want to cancel your February 9, 2024 flights to Las Vegas.

Doug Miller

Albion