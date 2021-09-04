 Skip to main content
Letter: Selfish Bills players will be left behind
The motto of the Three Musketeers is one for all and all for one. In team sports this motto was repeated frequently by coaches and teammates.

We also heard that there is no “I” in the word team. How wrong we all were and are. The Buffalo Bills have players who believe “I” is in the team. All for one and one for all does not apply to these football players.

These players have rights. They have the right to surrender their careers. They can sit in their caves and watch the NFL on a wide screen. They can send nice Facebook posts to former teammates and fans for the well-played games. They may not have the right to infect the other players.

Don Mitchell

East Amherst

