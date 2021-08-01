Letter: Selfish anti-vaxxers keep putting others at risk

The U.S. Covid-19 death toll is 611,128, and only 60% of the United States is fully vaccinated. The vaccines are so effective, that now, 99.5% of Covid-19 deaths are people who were not vaccinated.

The highly infectious Delta variant now accounts for more than 83% of cases in the U.S. The Delta variant is twice as transmissible as the original lineage of Covid-19. One study estimated the viral load is 1,000 times greater in people with the Delta variant.

Choosing not to be vaccinated, is from selfish individuals concerned exclusively with oneself, without regard for the following vulnerable groups of their fellow Americans:

• Doctors, nurses and aides who risk their lives, treating Covid-19 patients. In the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States, as of April 2021, more than 3,600 health care workers died. The stress on health care workers with their workload and the risk of bringing the virus home to infect their families is profound.

• Cancer patients on chemotherapy who have compromised immune systems.