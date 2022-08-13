Letter: Self-esteem motive in mass shootings

The ongoing debate about stopping mass shooters, which basically boils down to mental illness versus access to guns, may involve something deeper. These are mainly disaffected individuals who feel a need to be somebody, possibly because of too-low or too-high self-esteem. This view of their self-worth is not matched by any skills or talents, and resentment sets in when they see Blacks or other minorities achieving the success they feel they are denied. Faced with this dichotomy, they are easy converts to racist dogma, and turn to crime, a short-sighted “solution” with “fame” as instant gratification and, more importantly, “justification” of their imagined worth.