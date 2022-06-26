Letter: Self-defense, defense of country is, indeed, a God-given right

Thomas Jefferson understood and warned about disarming the people. He wrote, “The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government.”

This is the reason the Second Amendment is “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” It was important to our Founding Fathers that every citizen would have not only the right, but the means as well, to protect their country from a hostile takeover by corrupt politicians.

History has shown us that democracies have been taken over by force in several countries. They were successful because the tyrants first disarmed the civilians. Nazi Germany is an excellent example of civilian disarmament. First they required the people to register their firearms. That ended up with the Storm Troopers going house to house to confiscate all guns.

We see that some politicians are looking at this as a start in America. The fact is that a small handful of evil people have used guns for mass murders, but the politicians are focusing on guns instead of dangerous people. They are trying to convince the people that this will stop, or at the least, reduce, mass murders. No guns, no mass murders.

The problem is that if the evil murderers don’t have access to guns, they will find other ways to kill many people in one action. Timothy McVeigh murdered 168 people of all ages without firing a shot. His weapon was a truck loaded with fertilizer and fuel oil which became a deadly bomb. Exceptionally effective.

While some politicians say the right of the people to keep and bear arms is not a God-given right, the right of self-defense is. So is the defense of our country.

Budd Schroeder

Amherst