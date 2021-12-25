Letter: Seize the opportunity to fix the traffic lights

During the height of the pandemic in March 2020, my husband and I began the process of researching and moving from Dallas, Texas, to a more affordable, four-season climate, in a more politically progressive region – we selected Western New York. A year later we have purchased a home, made many new friends. We are happy with our decision.
After spending much of our lives in business-friendly Texas (and parts of Asia) with a full career in the high-tech industry, we have wondered what could help Western New York attract great jobs for and showcase such an extraordinary location. And then we are reminded of one of the biggest disappointments – the poor traffic planning and traffic light synchronization that afflicts the entire region, every town/city in Western New York.
While Buffalo is much smaller than Dallas and many large metro areas, it takes three times longer in Buffalo to get from point A to point B with the stop and go, and consuming tremendous fuel, plus adding considerably to the pollution. To travel down every street, you will likely stop at every single traffic light, then to add insult, there is no yielded left turn on red. This is a problem that could easily be fixed through talented urban and traffic planners coupled with modern technology that has mastered the art of traffic-light synchronization. We hope leadership at every level will seize the opportunity to improve this quality-of-life issue and make a meaningful impact on the environment.