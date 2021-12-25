Letter: Seize the opportunity to fix the traffic lights

During the height of the pandemic in March 2020, my husband and I began the process of researching and moving from Dallas, Texas, to a more affordable, four-season climate, in a more politically progressive region – we selected Western New York. A year later we have purchased a home, made many new friends. We are happy with our decision.

After spending much of our lives in business-friendly Texas (and parts of Asia) with a full career in the high-tech industry, we have wondered what could help Western New York attract great jobs for and showcase such an extraordinary location. And then we are reminded of one of the biggest disappointments – the poor traffic planning and traffic light synchronization that afflicts the entire region, every town/city in Western New York.