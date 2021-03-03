 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Seems Greene is getting away with making violent threats
0 comments

Letter: Seems Greene is getting away with making violent threats

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

When I was a kid, I didn’t understand how the world worked. Then I grew up and started to figure it out. Some things worked badly, some well, but after a while it made sense. But now I’m back to those early days, because of the news lately. If I said in this letter that Nancy Pelosi should be killed, the FBI would knock on my door and (at least) start asking questions, if not put me in handcuffs and lead me away. When Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R.-Ga.) does the same thing, nothing happens. What am I missing here?

David Irvin

Williamsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News