Letter: Seems Greene is getting away with making violent threats

When I was a kid, I didn’t understand how the world worked. Then I grew up and started to figure it out. Some things worked badly, some well, but after a while it made sense. But now I’m back to those early days, because of the news lately. If I said in this letter that Nancy Pelosi should be killed, the FBI would knock on my door and (at least) start asking questions, if not put me in handcuffs and lead me away. When Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R.-Ga.) does the same thing, nothing happens. What am I missing here?