Letter: Seconding the support for a downtown stadium

I heartily agree with David J. Colligan’s support for siting the new Bills stadium in downtown Buffalo (Dec. 13). A further note: the 50-year mistake when the current stadium was sited in Orchard Park served to exacerbate the social divides of race, class and economics status that bedeviled our region at that time. Must we continue to widen these divides even now? If we put the new stadium in downtown Buffalo, the fan base can then include everybody, not just those who own cars or trucks (tailgating for everybody?)