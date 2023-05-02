Let’s talk about the “slippery slope” that shootists and their mouthpiece congressmen and senators rant about while receiving directives from the NRA. Effective gun laws like those enacted in the rest of the free world send shivers down the spines of those that would rather opt to visit a funeral for a nine-year-old then succumb to losing their automatic weapons. Universal background checks, licensing, safety locks with triggers that can only be activated by an owner, age limits for purchases, denying ex-felons weapons, and Stand Your Ground laws that make it easier for the shootist to walk are non-negotiable topics. Legally trying to act on one of these ideas, they say, creates a slippery slope that would no doubt lead to wholesale disarmament. Imagine that.

There is a “sane” half of the Second Amendment that has never been defined as dogma that was squashed by gun makers needing to sell weapons designed to kill an enemy who happens to be you and me and, of course, that easiest of all targets: nine-year-olds. Our “slippery slope” includes the right for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Our slope was put asunder via interpreting that amendment’s warrior analysis as dogma. Our slippery slope involves folks slaughtered at movie theaters, grocery stores, outdoor concerts, at church, in banks, on a beach, making a wrong turn up a driveway, or knocking on the wrong door in the wrong neighborhood. Why is the NRA’s slope sacrosanct, while our slope remains so deadly and voiceless? Guns have rendered our slope untenable.

How is it that our right to pursue an education, to grow up and thrive, to make sense of what is right and wrong or just trying to enjoy life in general get so fatally stymied by those espousing a convoluted interpretation of the Second Amendment? I say we demand a revisit to the Supreme Court of the United States using a cleverer viewpoint. I say we begin by demanding the SCOTUS read aloud the first sentence in that amendment and explain how they allowed that sentence to progress onto sanctioning mass murder.

Stephen Saracino

Buffalo