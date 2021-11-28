Letter: Second Amendment rights used as an excuse for killing

Although I anticipated that a well off, white, 17-year-old brandishing an AR-15 could walk into a demonstration, kill two unarmed men and maim another, and could possibly receive a verdict for something less than murder, I was shocked that Kyle Rittenhouse wasn’t even convicted of jay walking.

The Wisconsin open carry law and the Second Amendment supposedly justified his legal right to such provocative action and upheld his questionable claim of self-defense. Apparently, this applies despite his being underage to even purchase an AR-15. Surely there’d be some consequences for his reckless and provocative behavior.

Unfortunately, the pervasive American gun culture undermines logic and twists the legal interpretation of the Second Amendment to rationalize such miscarriages of justice.

Imagine if instead of a semi-automatic rifle, Rittenhouse was carrying a machete. When protesters responded negatively to his apparent provocation, feeling that he was in danger, for self-defense he slashed with his machete, killing two and maiming another before walking away past police carrying his machete dripping with blood.