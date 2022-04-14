Letter: Second Amendment rights should be the discussion

Regarding the April 14 letter, “Gun ownership involves certain responsibilities,” I grew up about a decade after the writer, there were problems then. It has nothing to do with the NRA but rather the Second Amendment. Gun ownership is not a privilege, it is a right. It is just that simple.

The letter writer mentions he was able to talk people out of knives, that was not only because of his uniform but also the fact that he had a gun to back him up. People would like to have the same. No one I know wants to do the unthinkable, they would prefer to talk their way out of things but that isn’t always possible.

In organizations preferring people be unarmed, New York State ranks number three on their best list, yet the writer believes there is still a problem, I agree, because we are creating victims by not allowing people tools, that are a right, to protect themselves.

In the recent past I’ve had encounters with people with guns, one who placed a handgun at the forehead of somebody. If I wasn’t able to talk him out of doing something heinous it would have been nice to know I could have protected my neighbor and myself who were witnesses, because I’m sure he wouldn’t have stopped with his initial victim. It was a helpless feeling because of New York’s draconian laws that go against the Constitution.

New York is not an armed society which creates victims. An armed society is a polite society.

Bernard Misiura

Town of Tonawanda