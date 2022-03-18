 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Second Amendment letter misstates several points
0 comments

Letter: Second Amendment letter misstates several points

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Once again, the March 10 letter writer, “Liberal pols try to destroy our Second Amendment” has presented incorrect information regarding the Second Amendment and gun control in general.

First and foremost, the 2A was not written by God, so it is absolutely not a “God-given right.” Add to which none of the rights in the Constitution are absolute, there are common sense exceptions to every one of them.

Next, the word “infringed” means “to wrongly limit or restrict.” Perhaps the letter writer would be kind enough to enlighten us as to what is “wrong” with trying to keep felons and lunatics from acquiring guns?

Background checks are not a violation of 2A. The SCOTUS says so, end of discussion.

I have been a gun owner for 46 years, and I regard Wayne LaPierre and his minion disinformation specialists to be the greatest threat to my rights as a gun owner.

Alan Delmar

Tonawanda

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News