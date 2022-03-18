Letter: Second Amendment letter misstates several points

Once again, the March 10 letter writer, “Liberal pols try to destroy our Second Amendment” has presented incorrect information regarding the Second Amendment and gun control in general.

First and foremost, the 2A was not written by God, so it is absolutely not a “God-given right.” Add to which none of the rights in the Constitution are absolute, there are common sense exceptions to every one of them.

Next, the word “infringed” means “to wrongly limit or restrict.” Perhaps the letter writer would be kind enough to enlighten us as to what is “wrong” with trying to keep felons and lunatics from acquiring guns?

Background checks are not a violation of 2A. The SCOTUS says so, end of discussion.

I have been a gun owner for 46 years, and I regard Wayne LaPierre and his minion disinformation specialists to be the greatest threat to my rights as a gun owner.

Alan Delmar

Tonawanda