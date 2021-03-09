Letter: Second Amendment letter makes exactly the right point

Martin Gugino’s recent letter in The Buffalo News regarding false arguments about the Second Amendment was spot on. It’s good to see he is standing up again, the grand jury notwithstanding.

Further to his point, Justice John Paul Stevens in his book Six Amendments, suggests adding the words “while serving in a militia” following “to keep and bear arms” as a way to clarify the intent of the amendment. Also, as a hunter for most of my life, I would observe that you don’t need a banana clip to kill a deer.