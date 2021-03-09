 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Second Amendment letter makes exactly the right point
0 comments

Letter: Second Amendment letter makes exactly the right point

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Martin Gugino’s recent letter in The Buffalo News regarding false arguments about the Second Amendment was spot on. It’s good to see he is standing up again, the grand jury notwithstanding.

Further to his point, Justice John Paul Stevens in his book Six Amendments, suggests adding the words “while serving in a militia” following “to keep and bear arms” as a way to clarify the intent of the amendment. Also, as a hunter for most of my life, I would observe that you don’t need a banana clip to kill a deer.

Andrew Graham

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News