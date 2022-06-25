Letter: Second Amendment is due for some reconsideration

It has to be “both/and:” If we are serious about reducing the carnage of mass shootings, we have to target both the psychology of the shooter as well as the availability of guns which are designed to kill and to maim, horribly, large numbers of human beings in the shortest period of time (and which, incidentally, are frighteningly easy to master.) I am afraid that, given the “gun idolatry” of this country, we are going to focus our efforts solely on the person in crisis. This approach, while necessary, is simply not sufficient and can give us a tragically false sense of security. Certain weapons do not belong in the hands of civilians, even if that possession is alleged to be “constitutionally protected.” It is time to rethink the Second Amendment.