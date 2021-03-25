Letter: Second Amendment defense should not turn on a phrase

A recent letter praising the Second Amendment arguments from Martin Gugino, originating from Justice John Stevens’ opinion on the same, is trying to redefine the Second Amendment. The author agrees that adding the words, “while serving in a militia” is warranted, effectively rewriting the amendment, changing it to reflect their opinion of what it means. Its meaning is very simple and the Supreme Court agrees.

The author, and many like him, speculate the framers real meaning when just simply reading it explains all one needs to know. The position the newly formed nation was in, and more importantly, escaping from, is paramount here. An overreaching and oppressive monarchical leadership element bent on total control of its subjects. Understanding this, the Second Amendment is very simple: -because of the reality cited in the first part of the amendment, the solution, which is cited in the second part, becomes necessary.