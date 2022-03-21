Letter: Second Amendment and our tragically flawed Constitution

Advocates for gun rights continually refer to the Second Amendment of the Constitution, as if that document was somehow carved in stone and handed down to us by the Founding Fathers as a flawless guide for centuries to come.

Yet this is the same document that contains the infamous Three-fifths Compromise – in Article 1, Section 2, Clause 3 – which allows for slaves to be counted as three-fifths of a person in determining a state’s total population. This number was used for apportioning seats in the House of Representatives, even though the slaves themselves were denied voting rights.

Certainly, the Constitution is brilliant in many ways. Yet it is an imperfect document created by imperfect men. And tragically, only after the carnage of the Civil War was Section 2 of the Fourteenth Amendment adopted to supersede this clause and explicitly repeal the compromise.

How many people have to be killed in modern day America before our gun laws are updated as well?

Paul McCarthy

Lancaster