Letter: Second amendment adherents have lost touch with reality

Upon hearing the recent rationale for allowing certain weaponry for our teenagers, I started searching for some other self-defense tools to protect myself, my family and property - and also for some fun diversions.

But upon looking on Amazon, I couldn’t find any RPG’s available to take out the Canada geese that poop in my yard. There’s a lunker bass in our lake that I’ve never been able to catch; I think that a well thrown hand grenade might be capable of landing him. There’s also a trophy buck that occasionally wanders through our yard, but never during hunting season. Perhaps a motion-detecting land mine would do the trick?

And finally, there was a bear sighting in the Southtowns a month back. I really think that an Abrams battle tank would be useful to protect us, if I can afford it. Where can I buy these weapons, please?

Silly, ridiculous, and totally stupid, eh? But is it so far off from what the decision-makers like Abbott, Cruz, LaPierre, Trump and other irrational “leaders” desire?

For the adherents of the Second Amendment: What is it about the adjective “well-regulated” that is so hard to understand?

Robert Shaw

Colden