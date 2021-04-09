Letter: Second Amendment addresses 18th century citizenry concerns

A recent letter suggested that the reason there should be no serious restrictions on a citizen’s right to own a firearm is because “an armed citizenry is the final check” on the military being used against “its own people.” When the Second Amendment was ratified on Dec. 15, 1791, the most sophisticated personal weapon available to a citizen was a muzzle loading musket and a very primitive handgun. The United States military (numbering about 10,000) had the same kind of weapons as the local farmer. So, yes, back in 1791 a power-hungry leader might be worried about a citizenry who had the same type of weapons as the leader’s army possessed.
While I don’t agree with the author’s reading of the Second Amendment, let’s assume for fun that he is correct and that James Madison, the architect of the Second Amendment, wanted the citizenry to be able to take on the military if it were to be used against them.
To say that times have changed would be an understatement. Let me see if I have this straight. In today’s United States, are we really supposed to believe that we will make a power-hungry leader nervous by allowing the citizenry to own an unlimited number of handguns and AR-15’s with large capacity magazines? Let me point out that a current leader could have at his disposal the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corp and Air Force. Do we really, honestly, think that a “power hungry” leader who wishes to do something that the citizenry might oppose is lying in bed at night worried about citizens with handguns, AR-15’s and some ammo sitting in the garage?