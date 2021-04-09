Letter: Second Amendment addresses 18th century citizenry concerns

A recent letter suggested that the reason there should be no serious restrictions on a citizen’s right to own a firearm is because “an armed citizenry is the final check” on the military being used against “its own people.” When the Second Amendment was ratified on Dec. 15, 1791, the most sophisticated personal weapon available to a citizen was a muzzle loading musket and a very primitive handgun. The United States military (numbering about 10,000) had the same kind of weapons as the local farmer. So, yes, back in 1791 a power-hungry leader might be worried about a citizenry who had the same type of weapons as the leader’s army possessed.

While I don’t agree with the author’s reading of the Second Amendment, let’s assume for fun that he is correct and that James Madison, the architect of the Second Amendment, wanted the citizenry to be able to take on the military if it were to be used against them.