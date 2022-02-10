Letter: Seceding from Erie County is simply the wrong idea

Supervisors of the towns of Marilla, Wales and Grand Island are convening to explore secession from Erie County.

Shouldn’t these leaders of their communities realize that the result would be to forego their shares of sales and mortgage taxes, their being made whole for unpaid property taxes and the more robust sources of Erie County for Sheriff’s patrols, county parks and roads maintenance and public libraries.

There is some excuse for ordinary citizens to be unaware of those factors but town leaders ought to be cognizant.

But that doesn’t beat their desire for a chance to grandstand on a political issue to make points with their “base” and maybe have a few dinner meetings at public expense to talk it over among themselves.

Richard Ehlers

Clarence