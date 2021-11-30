Letter: Searching for the past in the Grand Old Party

What ever happened to my father’s Republican Party? At one time names like Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower, Barry Goldwater, Everett Dirksen and John McCain were well respected. They were men and women who you could trust and followed the Constitution as it was supposed to be interpreted. They looked at the “loyal opposition” as just that, an opposition no matter how different but still loyal to our democracy. And although there were periods when the Republicans went off of the tracks, like during “McCarthyism” and “Watergate,” these moral leaders were able to bring us back to sanity.