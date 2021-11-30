Letter: Searching for the past in the Grand Old Party

What ever happened to my father’s Republican Party? At one time names like Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower, Barry Goldwater, Everett Dirksen and John McCain were well respected. They were men and women who you could trust and followed the Constitution as it was supposed to be interpreted. They looked at the “loyal opposition” as just that, an opposition no matter how different but still loyal to our democracy. And although there were periods when the Republicans went off of the tracks, like during “McCarthyism” and “Watergate,” these moral leaders were able to bring us back to sanity.
Unfortunately now the names have changed and so has the tenor. Today, unstable representatives like Paul Gosar, who created a cartoon where he murders an opposition party member and Marjorie Taylor Greene who circulates insane conspiracy theories spread by QAnon that accuse Democrats of killing babies and who verbally attacks opposition representatives, have replaced the old Republican Party. Another Republican representative, Matt Gaetz, is accused of sex trafficking of children across state lines. Other politicians like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and even Chris Jacobs would not certify our last presidential election and supported the “Big Lie” even though they knew better because they are cowards who fear losing favor with Donald Trump. And they are all aided by propaganda networks like Fox News and dishonest people like Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and Roger Stone.
There are those brave Republicans though who faced the wrath of Trump who know that their careers have been lost because they took the moral high ground and are fighting to save our democracy. Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Anthony Gonzalez, Mitt Romney and many former Republicans know that we face the loss of our republic. Where have you gone, Grand Old Party?
John Kowalski
Lockport