Letter: Search on wind turbines study casts doubt on its accuracy

A recent Another Voice column said that a Harvard study claimed that the “warming effect of wind turbines exceeded their emissions reductions for the first century of operation.”

I searched for that study on Google and found this claim not to be true. It said that, if all of our country’s electricity were produced from wind turbines, the country’s temperature would rise 0.4 degrees. Not annually, but just once. Fossil fuels, however, produce greenhouse gasses continually and so raise the temperature continually. The researchers said that climate change from greenhouse gasses is a far bigger threat globally than wind turbines.

The study also assumes that all of our electricity would come from wind turbines, which will never happen. We won’t trash all our solar panels and we won’t stop Niagara Falls from falling and producing the electricity we’ve gotten from it for decades.

David Irvin

Williamsville