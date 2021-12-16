 Skip to main content
Letter: Scrutinize drivers closely before granting privileges
How many more times are we going to see this? Another senseless killing because someone decides to grab a set of keys and drive a vehicle into a crowd of innocent people at a Christmas parade.

The suspect, Darrell Brooks, in the Waukesha, Wis., tragedy, had several prior arrests. We need federal background checks and mental evaluations with all license renewals. We should also have million-dollar liability insurance policies to help the innocent people affected by this.

This should be easy since this is about civil liberties, not rights.

Joe Pasquale

Buffalo

