Letter: SCOTUS, elections, threat from right-wing radicalism

Recent rulings by the Supreme Court have disregarded the will of the majority of Americans on the issue of abortion rights and a woman’s right to dominion over her own body.

Pressures from the emerging “Christian Nationalists” and other right-wing advocates, may have influenced the court’s ruling and negated 50 years of lawful precedent.

This is not the United States of Christianity, any more than it’s the United States of Islam or Judaism or Hinduism.

Our democracy is under attack by a radicalized right-wing movement that has morphed into a dangerous cult of personality with a persistent allegiance to the most treacherous ex-president in American history, who, after two impeachments and numerous ongoing lawsuits for alleged wrongdoing, still wields power over party representatives and his ill-advised supporters.

We are facing a well-funded and persistent threat from the right, and the long term survival of this democratic experiment is in a very precarious situation.

Make no mistake, the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election are not merely two more election years with opposing viewpoints voiced by two political parties. These elections will undoubtedly set the direction that the nation will track for many years into the future.

I fervently hope we can vote our way out of this socio-political catastrophe, a catastrophe unlike any we’ve faced in modern times. When the contemptible dogma of Adolf Hitler is being conjured and violent MAGA tribalism is on the march and challenging the very fundamentals of our constitutional republic, we must recognize that our democracy is under direct assault and precariously swaying in the wind of an attempted right-wing insurgency.

“If we can’t think for ourselves, if we’re unwilling to question authority, then we’re just putty in the hands of those in power.

But if the citizens are educated and form their own opinions, then those in power work for us. In the demon-haunted world that we inhabit by virtue of being human, this may be all that stands between us and the enveloping darkness.” – Carl Sagan

James Galbo

Buffalo