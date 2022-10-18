 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Scott’s piece on education proves insightful, informative

Thanks to Larry Scott, for his well reasoned and insightful piece in the Sunday News. I found his “…clear and enforceable expectations, restrictions and accountability” to be perfectly on point. Absent those qualities schools are fighting an uphill battle. As a school psychologist and Board of Education member he has first hand knowledge of the inner workings of schools today. How many current critics can say the same?

As a 40-plus year educator I can say beyond the shadow of a doubt that students, of all ages, crave security, routines and structure. There will always be a certain minority of very troubled students and they must not be allowed to impede others right to an education.

In order for schools to become an open, educational haven for all yes, we must address student mental health issues, but it’s not an “either/or” dilemma. Let’s stay aware of another of Scott’s statements, “Personal ownership begins with the adults in a student’s life.” Working together, community, families, schools, we can focus more time and attention on creating calm, secure schools. The kids are counting on all the adults to get this right.

Ann K. Lupo

Buffalo

