Letter: Scientific statements must be well delivered

I write in response to Prof. Mark R. O’Brian’s commentary on racism and biology. With a modern world eager for consistent non-scientific thought, we must be extra careful to ensure that scientific statements (especially from scientists) are properly communicated. While the racism aspects of the commentary may be more subjective, I was struck by the statement that, “Some Africans left the continent about 70,000 years ago and colonized the world…”

Out of context, such a statement can be very misleading, as it can lead to the false conclusion that there were no human ancestors outside of Africa before that time – that our planet was ‘colonized’ by an exodus from Africa about 70,000 years ago. Sounds almost science fiction, but, in all seriousness, many readers may well have drawn that false conclusion – it even fits a theological timetable. The use of the term “colonization” is misleading.