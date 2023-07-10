The recent My View: “Carefree Saturdays at the Science Museum,” prompted me to write. Along with my family, the Buffalo Museum of Science made me the person I am, personally and professionally. I was a Museum Kid from elementary school through high school. I attended classes and belonged to clubs which existed from the 1920s to the 1970s in the Junior Education Division of the Education Department. I also attended the summer day camp, Tepee Camporee, at which my older sister was a counselor. Our father was a Museum Kid in the 1920s and 1930s. One of his lifelong friends was a Museum Kid whose son grew up with me at the museum. It was a great, unique experience: Black kids, white kids, rich kids and poor kids all having fun and learning together. The staff was exceptional and inspirational. The Through the Microscope class inspired me to become a microbiologist. In fact, my professional career was so heavily influenced by my experience at the museum that my undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral training were all microbiology-focused. I ultimately went to medical school (at the University at Buffalo) and became an infectious diseases physician. Professions of Museum Kids include actor, astronomer and New York Times best-selling author, museum director, physician, scientist, speech language pathologist, social worker and teacher.