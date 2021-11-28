 Skip to main content
Letter: Science deniers reveal real truth of the universe
Science cured polio. Science got us to the moon and science revealed to mankind the nature of the unseen atomic particles that comprise everything in the heavens and the earth. And now, science has given us the answer to eradicating Covid-19. However, by rejecting vaccine and mask mandates, the Republican Party has rejected the science that will save millions of lives and end the pandemic. It is ironic that it is these same science deniers who have revealed to us the full and final truth of everything around us. And that truth is simply this: The universe is made of protons, neutrons, electrons and morons.

Richard W. Kirisits

Kenmore

