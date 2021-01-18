Letter: Schwarzenegger delivers spot on analysis of events

In a video message, Schwarzenegger warned of the dangers of fascism, at one point brandishing his sword from the movie "Conan the Barbarian" to make his point.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, in his rebuke of President Trump referred to a day in world history known as Kristallnacht, or “Night of the Broken Glass.”

On Nov. 9 and 10, 1938, the German authorities looked on as paramilitary forces along with raging civilians engaged in a violent pogrom against Jewish businesses and homes which kick-started the Nazi attempt to annihilate the Jewish race.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6 Americans experienced their own version of Kristallnacht, as “America” itself was being literally and metaphorically shattered like broken glass.

The Nazis burned books. “Fake News” confuses history. Both methods work the same. We, the American people, are too often treated like chips in a poker game. Throw a controversy into the pot and see who raises or drops out, and then try and bluff your way to a win while having a weak hand.

With less than eight days to go, Trump has revealed his hand. He has nothing, he never had anything, and yet he still claims that he won the pot.

The Trump phenomenon isn’t new. Throughout history, strongmen have promised that their power agendas would solve the problems of the honest commoners who have always felt that their concerns have been ignored by the previous power agendas.