Letter: Schools should use the Montessori method

I keep hearing over and over kids belong in the classrooms. Kids do better in the classrooms. That is true, but it is only true for some. Some children do much better being homeschooled. Some children need a more independent-led school. I’m a strong believer that all preschool and elementary school children would benefit from Montessori. Public schools need to implement Montessori learning.

For some children, school is literally their lifeline from a home where there isn’t enough food, or much worse, abuse. Homeschooled children can fly under the radar and go years being abused before an adult suspects it. Yet, for some children school is a place where other students abuse them, what we sugarcoat as bullying and childhood taunting, and too often schools do nothing about. No, not all kids need to stay in a classroom, but the ones who do would benefit from a safer learning environment with teachers given more respect and independence, and maybe some Montessori aspects included.