Letter: Schools should return to safer, remote learning

I am a parent to an eighth-grade student that attends a Buffalo public school. In my opinion, the schools should return to remote learning, until the new strain has let up a bit. I do not agree that being in school is a safe zone for our children, if having to go to athletic events, or even restaurants proof is needed for the vaccine and wearing a mask has become the norm. Older children may follow protocol in class, but the second they get out of school, that mask is down so they can breathe normally again. I have seen a group if boys walking down McKinley, all with there masks off after school, book bags in tow, talking and joking like boys do. So staying masked up in school does nothing if they are not doing it walking home. Also, I find it hard to believe that a building full of 800-plus people is safer than my son being home and going to Wegmans with me once a month.
Yes it is hard for them not to see their friends, and for some kids, learning online isn’t the best option, but for my son, he thrived with online learning. He said his fear of getting Covid-19 was reduced, and that being in school is tough now socially because the kids can’t sit next to each other and must always have a mask on. He says his personal time with his friends now is online, the phone or gaming.
This is a different time, a different generation. These kids have had to make social time a new way, different from when I was growing up. The safety of my son’s health is my top priority, physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally. Sending our kids to school when personally we know so many people that are affected with Covid-19 right now in our area, doesn’t give me peace about keeping the schools open, and sending my son to in-school learning.
I think there should be an option to learn online, then parents like me would have peace, and the schools wouldn’t have as many people in them to help with testing and the help stop the spread if several people are infected.
Jennifer Baldwin
Buffalo