Letter: Schools should return to safer, remote learning

I am a parent to an eighth-grade student that attends a Buffalo public school. In my opinion, the schools should return to remote learning, until the new strain has let up a bit. I do not agree that being in school is a safe zone for our children, if having to go to athletic events, or even restaurants proof is needed for the vaccine and wearing a mask has become the norm. Older children may follow protocol in class, but the second they get out of school, that mask is down so they can breathe normally again. I have seen a group if boys walking down McKinley, all with there masks off after school, book bags in tow, talking and joking like boys do. So staying masked up in school does nothing if they are not doing it walking home. Also, I find it hard to believe that a building full of 800-plus people is safer than my son being home and going to Wegmans with me once a month.