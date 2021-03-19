Letter: School zone speed signage could use some clarification

Much has been said about school zone speed limits and traffic fines. A related problem is the lack of standardization of the signage that indicates school zones and speed limits. Examples of signage include: “School Zone;” “School;” “School Speed Limit 15;” “School Speed Limit 15 on School Days;” “School Speed Limit 25, 7:30 to 2:30.”

School-zone speeds can vary depending on the proximity of schools and sidewalks to the roadway. That is understandable. Problems for drivers include signage that is obscured by tree branches and snow and variation in the term “school days.” “School days” can be different for public, private, and charter schools, and even for different school levels within the same school district. This inconsistency is especially confusing for drivers who are unfamiliar with the area in which they are driving.

What could be most helpful, and what already exists in some school speed zones, is conspicuous signage that includes a flashing yellow light which flashes when school is in session in that area. This would be an expensive project, so it could be phased in over a few years. The result would be less confusion about school zone speed limits and, most importantly, safer school zones for our children.

Patrick Heraty

Hamburg