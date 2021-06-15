Letter: School zone cameras run afoul of logic

In two weeks I have received two citations for exceeding the 15 mph limit in a school zone to the tune of $100.

Both violations occurred outside high schools – at McKinley and City Honors. I plead guilty but I have two questions. The first: Why are these signs required around high schools? Yes, they are kids but they are 14-18 years old. They know how to cross a street.

Also: Why do these restrictions apply for the entire day –from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.? That means for seven hours, between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the kids are in school and in zero danger of being run over by a speeding motorist – traffic continues to crawl along at 15 mph.

My friend Trudy – a grandmother and the world’s safest driver – has also been tagged twice via this ordinance. Neither of us minds donating a few dollars from time to time to our beloved city, but not at the price of supporting stupidity. What genius thought this one up?

Jack Spiegelman

Buffalo