Letter: School zone cameras need to be removed

Mayor Byron Brown claims that the purpose of the Buffalo School speed zone cameras is safety. If that is the case, then drivers who are caught speeding in these zones should be notified at once. Both the city and the state DMV have my email address and phone number. I get emails and texts from them frequently.

Instead, the for-profit company that administers this program has up to two weeks to generate and send out a citation by snail mail. A driver who is unaware that he or she is speeding in these poorly posted zones can then speed again and again, unaware that a citation has been issued until more than two weeks later, incurring more violations and compromising safety further.

Perhaps there are better ways to make these zones safer: Lighted boxes that alert drivers of their speed, such as the ones used around Delaware Park; better yet, an empty patrol car with flashing lights parked in the middle of the zone, such as the state uses to calm traffic on highways near work zones.

But these solutions would not generate huge amount of money the city estimates it will take in each year with the current system. Obviously it is not about safety.

Keith Carcich

Buffalo