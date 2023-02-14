As a retired middle school teacher, I was concerned when I read a recent Buffalo News article on school suspension processes. School suspensions, which can be for as much as several months, have a terrible and long-lasting impact on young people. I believe that every young person deserves a supportive environment to learn in, but we violate that right when we use suspensions.

I realize that violence must be prevented, but some schools have codes of conduct leading to suspensions simply for excessive tardiness, for missed school days without excuses, for unapproved use of cellphones, or for back talk to teachers. According to the Buffalo News, 30% of Buffalo schools’ suspensions are for behaviors of this sort. Students with these behaviors should not be suspended from the opportunity to learn. Continued learning is critical for these students and we must use more effective and restorative ways of dealing with students who misbehave.

I am glad to learn that there are “Solutions Not Suspensions” bills coming up this year which limit what behaviors justify suspensions, limit the maximum length of suspension to 20 days, require learning assistance and psychological help for the students and more. Therapeutic methods and assistance are more effective than punishment by isolated suspension.

I encourage my New York Sen. Patrick Gallivan and my New York State Assemblyman Patrick Burke, as well as all other New York State legislators, to back the Solutions Not Suspensions bills in 2023-24.

Charlotte Tahk

Orchard Park