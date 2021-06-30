Letter: School speed zone proves it is time for Brown to go

I think the analysts of Mayor Byron Brown’s defeat are not taking into account the deep anger of citizens like me over the $100 in fines paid for violating the 15-mph school zone ordinance. I didn’t vote for a socialist candidate. I voted against an arrogant incumbent who lost sight of the fact he served for the benefit of the citizens.

Despite the many letters to The Buffalo News spelling out all the problems with the program and suggestions for doing it a more rational way, he persisted in defending his program. Despite what he was hearing from the representatives of the people, the Common Council, he persisted. When elected representatives become so convinced they are invincible, it’s rightly time for them to go.