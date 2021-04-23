Letter: School speed zone cameras are keeping the roadways safer

To the councilmen that voted for dismantling a highly successful program (school zone cameras), you are so wrong.

I sit here shaking my head. I live 100 feet from Notre Dame Academy in South Buffalo and day in and day out I watch in total disbelief the morons that go flying through this particular school zone at way past 30 mph, let alone the posted 15 mph. I am glad they are getting tickets, maybe they’ll slow down next time, if not keep on paying. I have friends of mine who have received a ticket, paid it and said it won’t happen again.

Now our so-called representatives are crying the poor are targeted. Funny as I am writing this, a brand-new sports car just flew by my window – it must have been going 40 mph, certainly didn’t look poor to me. But then again that’s immaterial to those who can only see these speeders from their cozy windows of City Hall.

Here’s a solution to your resolution: Let the districts whose Councilmembers voted “no” to cameras, take them away. The Councilmembers who voted for cameras to remain, keep them up. Problem solved. Oh, if it were only that easy. I am hoping the mayor vetoes this resolution and maybe when it comes time for the council to vote again, they will have opened their eyes a little – no a lot wider.

Mike Mcgavis

Buffalo