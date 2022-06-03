Letter: School shooting review exposes troubling details

I listened in disbelief to the instructions given to police officers arriving at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas to stand back as there was an active shooter in the school. Since the Columbine attack the standard instructions have been to run towards the bullets not away from them. Thank God for the bravery of the security officer at Tops who confronted the shooter and the two responding officers who ended the horrific attack. A two-minute response versus a more than 60-minute response in Texas.

Texas lawmakers want to arm teachers to respond to these heavily armed shooters. As a teacher with 49 years of experience in our Buffalo schools I know that the critically important role of a teacher in these situations is to protect and counsel their students.

Gov. Greg Abbott suggests that mental health is the cause for these tragedies not the military style assault rifles that are so easily purchased in our country that it is sickening. Maybe he and his fellow gun loving Republican cohorts would change their minds if they viewed the so badly ravages bodies of the 10-year-old victims that authorities needed DNA evidence to identify them. What if the victims were their children or grandchildren would they still believe the money they receive from the gun lobby outweighs the terror and devastation that these guns that they support inflict on innocents over and over again.

Shame on this country for allowing this to happen. We are not a great country.

Peter Hurley

Buffalo